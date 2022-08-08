Celebrity News August 08, 2022
Pic! Barry Keoghan & Alyson Sandro Welcome First Child
“Dunkirk” star Barry Keoghan, 29, can add dad to his resume!
On Monday, Keoghan announced the birth of his first child with partner Alyson Sandro.
Along with a photo of them looking at their baby boy, he wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the pack my boy B R A N D O ❤️🐺.”
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Over the weekend, Barry hinted that their bundle of joy had arrived. He posted a video from a London hospital room, which was decorated with a bouquet of flowers.
He also zoomed in a congratulatory card, which read, “Dear Barry and Alyson, Wishing you both a huge congratulations on the birth of your newborn baby! From all your friends at Gucci xx.”
A baby was also heard cooing in the background.
Barry broke the news that he and Alyson were expecting in June.
He shared photos of a sonogram and even held up a “First Father’s Day” card. On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “Honestly feel like crying.”
Barry and Alyson started dating last year. They made it red-carpet official at a premiere in October.
Keoghan recently appeared as The Joker at the end in “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson.