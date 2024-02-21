Bachelor Joey Graziadei Talks Unprecedented Finale, Reacts to Theories

ABC Television

“The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei is down to the final six women.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Joey, who dished on his journey to find love.

Joey reacted to some fan theories about what happens in the finale, like the possibility that he could leave the show without picking anyone, someone rejecting his proposal, or having a change of heart about someone.

He commented, “From what I am told, it hasn’t happened before and I think that people are just going to have to tune in.”

As the stakes are getting higher, America is seeing Joey’s more vulnerable side. He shared, “I think it’s always tough to see yourself be vulnerable, especially on TV and like relive it… I think what’s most important during this was I tried to be honest. I tried to have those conversations even when it was with the camera about the difficulties.”

He continued, “It’s not a role that’s supposed to be easy. You’re put in very difficult situations… You have to be expressing as much emotion as you possibly can.” He added, “It’s a lot to hold, it’s a lot to bear, and I think that it just showed this past week in Montréal how it was starting to carry its weight and it was time to kind of shed it a little bit, and I’m glad that I did.”

The women brought out Joey’s vulnerabilities too. He explained, “With them sharing parts of their past, things they were insecure about, it’s natural for me to have that same feeling… They definitely brought it out of me.”

While Joey is the star, he admitted that he felt “a lot of pressure” because it isn’t a guarantee that someone will choose him even if he chooses her.

Joey also talked about front-runner Maria Georgas, calling her “one of a kind.” He said, “She is her own person. She does things unapologetically. It was just a little different with her and we always had fun so with Maria. What you’re feeling through the screen is just us enjoying the time, trying to make the most of it.”

Graziadei only had great things to say about the other women too. He said, “They’re here for a reason. They’re all people that I’ve had one-on-ones with, I’ve created a connection with. It’s not a matter of who’s great, it’s who’s great for me.”

Joey also spoke about Lexi Buchanan’s decision to self-eliminate after they didn’t see eye to eye on a future timeline. He said, “She wasn’t someone I was looking to send home that week… I always had in my mind that kids would be more down the road after we got married, so it was me trying to be as honest as possible and I totally respected her timeline.”

He went on, “If you felt any shock, it was that I thought there would be more conversations, but she was true to herself and she deserves nothing but the best.”

Joey is “excited” about the Hometown dates, saying, “Hometown episodes for me when I was going through that process, I just try to pay attention to was, could I see myself being a part of this family? I think that’s what the whole process is… because if an engagement is going to be the ending, it’ something I’m looking for, I would want to feel like I could be a part of their family.”

Graziadei also played a game of "Red Rose or Red Flag." Watch!