ABC Television

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte tags along with “The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei on his upcoming group date, which will see some of the ladies competing in a pageant to be “Mrs. Right”!

Joey shared what he’s looking for in his Mrs. Right, talked turnoffs, and revealed whether he has any regrets about the eliminations so far.

He commented, “For me, Mrs. Right is someone that just makes me feel good in every single way, gives me a sense of confidence… makes me smile with ease, and I’m looking for someone that has those non-explainable things that just feel right.”

Joey noted that he could see any of the women being Mrs. Right!

Graziadei had his heart broken by Charity Lawson on “The Bachelorette” before getting his own shot at love.

The process of finding Mrs. Right has been “very” hard, he said. “There’s so many of them, which I love. It’s exciting, but it’s also tough to always be fully present in those conversations and be fully there. It’s more than even I thought it was gonna be, but I’m doing my best and that’s all I can really ask for.”

Joey has no regrets about the eliminations he has made so far. He explained, “I’m feeling really confident with my decisions… I think that there’s a reason why something happens at a certain moment, and I don’t wanna be living in the past or questioning. I have zero doubts that every single women here deserve nothing but the best and I’d be lucky enough to end up with them. It’s now just going with my gut and trying to make the right decisions for me, and I’m not gonna try to look back and think that I did something wrong. I just want to trust what I’m feeling and I know there’s really no wrong decisions here.”

As for his turnoffs, Joey revealed, “In these types of settings, what can happen sometimes is people get so lost in everything that’s going on and they get so into the performance and the crowd that they don’t even kind of focus on me and trying to create some type of connection with me. My turnoff in this type of setting is when someone is too lost in all of the chaos of it and can’t actually realize what the whole purpose is of it, which is to still be furthering a connection and having me get to know them better.”

Megan also chatted with one of the ladies participating in the date, 29-year-old Canadian Maria Georgas.

Maria admitted, “I’m a confident person, but when I got told we were doing a talent show, I got thrown off guard a little bit.”

Calling it a “nerve-racking” experience, Maria emphasized, “All these women are like some of the most beautiful women I’ve ever met in my life, so obviously it’s hard to be like, ‘Yeah, I got it in the bag.’ It’s not the case here… There’s a lot going on. I love the girls, though, so like in past seasons I’ve seen a lot of drama, but not so much on our season… so far! I’m crossing my fingers it’s not the case.”

On the date, the women are getting some performance help from some “Golden Bachelor” favorites! Susan Noles offered some advice: “Get your nerves out and be your best self.”