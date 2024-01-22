‘Bachelor’ Premiere: Joey Graziadei Gives Out First Impression Rose, Lea Reveals Mystery Card

ABC

Joey Graziadei’s journey on “The Bachelor” kicked off tonight with 32 protentional suitors vying for his heart.

All the women wanted to make a good impression on the Season 28 premiere, and the limo arrivals did not disappoint.

Rachel from Hawaii gifted Joey a lei, while Kelsey from New Orleans brought a voodoo doll!

ABC

Talyah boldly gave him a save the date to their future wedding and Jess showed up in a boat.

ABC

Taylor brought a massive bra, explaining, “I’m here for the massive support,” and Zoe presented a tray of four different sized bananas and asked Joey to choose the one that resonated with him. After choosing one, he commented, “That’s a bold one, I like it.”

The tennis pro was expecting some references to the sport, and the women didn’t disappoint.

Madina arrived with tennis balls pouring out of the limo, while Evalin brought an umpire’s chair.

ABC

Then there was Lea, who showed up with the mystery card she received from host Jesse Palmer at Charity Lawson’s “After the Final Rose” special.

It was later revealed that the mystery card gave her the ability to steal a one-on-one date during the hometowns.

ABC

She explained, “It’s going to have to come at the expense of someone else. And all of the girls in there are so wonderful. But honestly, I just feel so bad.”

Lea went on to tell Joey about the card, saying, “I want to give a lot of autonomy to you in your journey and the intentions you set, and I also want to give a lot of love and respect to the women that have put their life on hold,” she said. “And almost like play God in this and interfere in your journey.”

He told her, “Just you saying that speaks a lot about your character.”

She went on to say, “If I’m not Joey’s person at the end of this, then I’m not. And if I am, I am and it’s not going to matter if I get a little card.”

ABC

Ultimately Lea told the other women about the card, before throwing it into the fire, telling the cameras it felt like the right thing to do.

Her integrity paid off, and Joey gave her the first impression rose. “Your interpretation and thoughts of the card that you were given spoke a lot to me, just about your character and who you are," Joey said. "So Lea, I know you know this is the first impression rose, but it means a ton to me.”

She got the rose… and a kiss!

The other women to receive a rose included Autumn, Chrissa, Daisy, Erika, Evalin, Jen, Jess, Katelyn, Kelsey A., Kelsey T., Lexi, Lauren, Madina, Maria, Marlena, Rachel, Starr, Sydney and Taylor.

During the episode, fans also got a sneak peek at the final rose ceremony and Graziadei appeared to be alone in tears, with the final rose still on the podium.