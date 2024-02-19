Prince Harry Has ‘Zero Percent Chance’ of Returning to Royal Role (Report)

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Prince Harry immediately flew to the U.K. after news broke that his father King Charles is battling cancer.

Amid the diagnosis, Charles is stepping back from his royal duties, with Prince William and Princess Anne carrying on some of the duties for the time being.

While it has been reported that Prince Harry is willing to return to his royal role, Palace sources told DailyMail.com that there is “zero percent chance” of that happening.

Sources insisted that there is “no way back” for Harry after he and wife Meghan Markle quit their duties in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, Harry and William have been at odds for years, so that may have something to do with it.

Just days ago, Prince Harry expressed love for his royal family while opening about Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Harry told “Good Morning America’s” Will Reeve at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations, “I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."

He continued, "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

As for the outlook on Charles’ health, Harry insisted, "That stays between me and him."

The Prince did, however, venture to say the diagnosis could bring the family closer amid an ongoing royal rift.

Asked if it could have a "reunifying effect,” he said, "Absolutely. Yeah, I'm sure.”

Referring to Invictus families he works with, Harry continued, “Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together."

Despite hoping to reunify with the family, Harry still lives across the pond.