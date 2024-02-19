Instagram

Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker are parents again!

On Sunday, Jessie James announced the birth of their fourth child, who was born on February 9.

She gushed on Instagram, “Our beautiful boy is here 💙Denver Calloway Decker 8.7.”

Jessie also included two photos of their bundle of joy.

In August, she announced that she was pregnant.

In a video on Instagram, Decker is seen stepping out of her balcony with a growing baby bump as she admires her view.

She captioned the video, “Good morning ☀️.”

In a Q&A session that same month, Jessie admitted that the pregnancy came as a surprise. She shared, “It was not planned. We were very, very surprised. As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. I just feel like God always has other plans. So, it was extremely shocking and surprising."

She added, “He thought I was playing a joke on him because you guys know I'm such a jokester. But I would never joke about something like this.

Jessie and Eric are already the parents of Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

Earlier in 2023, it did not look like the couple were ready to expand their family just yet.

When asked if they wanted more children, Jessie told Us Weekly, “I feel like as of right now, it's probably a no."

Though Jessie revealed that Eric refused to get a vasectomy. She said, “I keep asking him, 'Go make that appointment,' and he won't. He just won't do it. He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So, he's just gonna leave it, I guess."