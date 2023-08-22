Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker Expecting Baby #4 — See Her Bump!

Instagram

Country singer Jessie James Decker, 35, is pregnant again!

On Tuesday, Decker announced that she is expecting her fourth child with husband Eric Decker, 36.

In a video on Instagram, Decker is seen stepping out of her balcony with a growing baby bump as she admires her view.

She captioned the video, “Good morning ☀️.”

Jessie and Eric are already the parents of Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5.

Earlier this year, it did not look like the couple were ready to expand their family just yet.

When asked if they wanted more children, Jessie told Us Weekly, “I feel like as of right now, it's probably a no."

Though Jessie revealed that Eric refused to get a vasectomy. She said, “I keep asking him, 'Go make that appointment,' and he won't. He just won't do it. He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he's just gonna leave it, I guess."

After Jessie’s comment, she took part in “The Vasectomy,” an ad for Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin, which was released in honor of Father’s Day.

In the ad, Jessie says, “It's time for another vasectomy... something my husband refuses to get, so I'm taking matters into my own hands.”

She joked that the procedure was “quick and painless” in comparison to “giving birth.”

Ryan promoted the clip, writing on Instagram, “The @aviationgin Vasectomy cocktail: Quick, painless, and delicious. Thank you @jessiejamesdecker and I guess … @ericdecker?"