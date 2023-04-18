Jessie James Decker Says Pregnant Sister Was ‘Humiliated’ by Airline Staff

Instagram

Jessie James Decker says her pregnant sister Sydney Bass was left “humiliated” after a recent flight with her two daughters.

Bass, 31, was traveling on United Airlines with Brooklyn Rae, 5, and Blaire, 2, when one of the girls spilled some popcorn.

Decker explained on Instagram Stories, "My sister @sydneyraebass just texted me from her flight on @united. As you know, she is five months pregnant, high-risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children. Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop.”

Jessie continued, "My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United."

Sydney also appeared on Decker’s Stories revealing that United gave the kids popcorn.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Decker said, "You guys, this whole time I'm thinking that this popcorn is something Sydney just picked up at the little newsstand. Sydney had two flights, and United, on the first flight, they gave them both popcorn.”

The singer, referencing the flight attendant calling the popcorn a “safety hazard,” was surprised that "if popcorn is a hazard, why are they giving it on planes? Y'all, this is just..."

Sydney followed up with an Instagram pic of Blaire holding a bag of Skinny Pop popcorn and wrote, "She's so cute."

Her husband, Toronto Blue Jay’s player Anthony Bass, also posted about the incident on Twitter.

He shared, "The flight attendant@unitedjust made my 22-week pregnant wife traveling with a 5-year-old and 2-year-old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!"

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023 @AnthonyBass52

Bass later tweeted, “Thank you everyone for the support. United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally.”

Thank you everyone for the support. United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally. — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 17, 2023 @AnthonyBass52