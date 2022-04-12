Jessie James Decker Branded Eric Decker Before CMT Awards 2022

Getty Images

Jessie James Decker hit the red carpet with husband Eric Decker for a date night at the 2022 CMT Music Awards!

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Jessie, who dished on her excitement for her first-ever award-show performance, as well how she and Eric improvised after he forgot his wedding ring at home.

After Eric flashed his hand, Jessie commented, “He forgot his wedding ring, so I drew him one.”

She pointed out, “I branded him with a Sharpie… Pete Davidson-style. He’s branded.”

Jessie said she was “so excited” to perform, saying, “My first time, I’ve never performed on an award show.”

Jessie also weighed in on Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement, commenting, “I read the caption. I don’t know [if] that’s what she was saying, but if she is, then she fooled me. If she is, congratulations! How exciting — a baby’s always a blessing.”

Jessie and Eric’s three kids are doing “amazing” themselves.

Jessie admitted, “I like pinch myself every day that I get to wake up and be their mother. We’ve talked about this. We just wake up excited to be their parents. They’re the most amazing people in the whole world.”

Jessie also fangirled over the Judds, saying, “I fell in love with country music in the ‘90s and even Wynonna’s very first solo single ‘No One Else on Earth,’ that was one of the first songs I ever learned at the age of, like, 7. I’m just really excited to see them perform and make a little comeback.