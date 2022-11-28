Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids’ Ripped Abs

Instagram

Jessie James Decker is hitting back at online criticism over her children’s ripped abs.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, the singer posted photos of Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, enjoying a vacay in Mexico.

The kids looked particularly toned in one pic as they posed in swimwear. James Decker wrote in the caption, “Vacation Decker style💪🥥🌴.”

Jessie’s husband Eric Decker commented, “Sunshine football and beach time!! Gobble gobble’d in our element,” while others remarked on the kids’ physiques.

Supporters left messages like, “Ok this is amazing! They are so strong!” and “These genetics!!🔥🔥😍👏”

Some celebs chimed in, too. Jessie’s former “Dancing with the Stars” pro partner Alan Bersten asked, “How do they all have better bodies than me?????”

Selma Blair gushed, “I love these smiles. The strength. So in their bodies. Fun goals 💋💛♥️💕.”

Kane Brown wrote, “Just wait till I start doing 2 a days 🙄😂 they’re ripped!!”

Not everyone was so supportive. One person wrote, “That doesn’t look right … Sorry, not sorry 🤷‍♀️,” and Decker defended the photo.

She replied, “It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle naturally is ‘weird.’”

When someone called the children’s ripped abs “strange” Jessie insisted, “From one mother to another. Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because they don’t look the way you think they should? It’s unkind ❤️.”

Some thought maybe she used an app to edit the photos, and Decker wasn’t having it. She wrote, “Yeah I used an ‘ab’ app on my small children wtf.”

She also credited gymnastics for Vivianne’s six-pack. “She loves it and puts her heart into it,” the star mom wrote.