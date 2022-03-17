Jessie James Decker Posts Sexy Nude of Husband Eric on His Birthday

Instagram

Jessie James Decker captured a sexy pic of Eric Decker posing in his birthday suit on his 35th!

The 33-year-old singer posted from Cabo San Lucas, “The birthday boy In his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece😝 My man is 35 and aging like fine wine.”

In the photo, Eric appears to be striking a pose poolside from a room overlooking the ocean.

Jessie continued, “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I’m so happy you were born today. I sure do I love growing old with you 🥰.”

She included the cute hashtags: #whathappensincabo #whathappenswhenthekidsareatkidsclub #birthdaysuit

Jessie documented even more from the vacay, including a cute couple’s pic from Eric’s birthday dinner, writing, “Bday dinner for the bday boy 🥰.”

She also took to Instagram Stories to post a pic of herself enjoying a beverage on the beach and a video clip of her getting a little coffee pick-me-up.

Jessie and Eric have been married 10 years and are the parents of Vivianne, 7, Eric, 6, and Forrest, 3.