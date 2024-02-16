Taylor Swift Donates $100K to Family of Woman Killed at Chiefs Parade

Getty/Facebook

Taylor Swift is sending money and condolences to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed during a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Lisa’s family, and the page shares, “Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years.”

The page continues, “She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.”

Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, sent $100,000 in donations (made in two $50,000 installments) and wrote in the Words of Support section, “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.”

As of Friday morning, the page had raised more than $215,000.

Kelce previously posted on X, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

More than 20 people, including children, were injured when multiple shooters opened fire at the parade.

After gunshots rang out, viral video showed bystanders barreling toward one of the suspects and throwing him to the ground.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush talked to heroic fan Trey Filter, who tackled the man to the ground, and his wife Casey, who grabbed the gun, about the terrifying ordeal.