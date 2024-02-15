Travis Kelce Is ‘Heartbroken’ Over Chiefs Parade Shooting

Getty Images

Travis Kelce is speaking out after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl victory parade on Thursday ended with a deadly shooting.

Kelce wrote on X, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also posted on X, sharing, "Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

The Chiefs released a statement that read, "We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.”

It was also noted that “all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.”

At a press conference, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed one person had died and 22 others had gunshot wounds. She added that authorities were still working on the total number of victims.

KKFI 90.1 FM confirmed the fatality was their popular DJ Lisa Lopez.

"Three persons were detained and are under investigation for today's incident," Graves told reporters. "Right now, we do not have a motive."