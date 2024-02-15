Getty Images

Some big news just broke about the 2024 Met Gala!

For starters, this year’s celebrity co-chairs are Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, who will serve alongside Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Honorary co-chairs are Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

The so-called “Oscars of Fashion” will take place May 6 and will celebrate the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The collection will showcase 250 items, some rarely seen before, from the Institute’s permanent collection. The exhibit will use themes like land, sea, and sky to display the items, as well as innovative new ways to show the pieces, like AI and CGI.