Kevin Bacon on Starring in a ‘Footloose’ Sequel: ‘Never Say Never’
Kevin Bacon isn’t ruling out a “Footloose” sequel.
The topic came up while the actor was taking questions from fans in a bonus episode of his podcast “Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon” titled “Ask Kevin (Almost) Anything."
He was joined by Stacy Huston, Executive Director of SixDegrees.org, when he was asked about “Footloose 2.”
Bacon insisted it has been done, but Stacy asked, “Has it, though?”
Huston went on to present her vision of a new movie, saying, “You are now John Lithgow... Not you're banning dancing, but you’re older, you've raised your own… maybe your kids are in high school... I feel like that's the sequel. Like, it’s your son."
Kevin smiled, saying, “Never say never,” adding, “I think it would be a disaster.”
The original 1984 movie centers on a teen named Ren McCormack (Bacon), who moves to a small town where dancing is banned. The movie celebrates its 40th anniversary this year!
An unsuccessful remake of the film came out in 2011 starring Kenny Wormald and Julianne Hough.
“Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon” is available here with new episodes every Tuesday. This week, Kevin chats with two-time Super Bowl Champion Eli Manning and his Giants coach Tom Coughlin, who share about the Jay Fund and its goal of helping families affected by cancer.