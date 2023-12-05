Kevin Bacon Reacts to ‘Footloose’ Turning 40: ‘Hard to Believe’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kevin Bacon stepped out for the New York premiere of the Netflix movie “Leave the World Behind, where he spoke with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman about what drew him to the role and chatted about “Footloose” turning 40.

The movie follows two unsuspecting families who cross paths and must work together to survive a series of cyberattacks. Kevin plays Danny, who built the vacation home in which one of the families is staying.

Bacon explained, “Every day, we read stuff in the paper, we use our devices, we think about wars, and we live in a… unfortunately a sort of apocalyptic kind of time. This is a movie that takes what probably keeps people up at night and makes them just look at it, technology, cell phones… the environment.”

“I was a very early adopter of cell phones,” Kevin recalled. “I would want to stay in touch with my family… It used to be in my actual contract: ‘The actor will be provided with a cellular device…’ I never looked at it as something that could become something I could get too attached to. It was just a tool.”

Saying he enjoyed his time on set, he said, “I did work with Ethan [Hawke] and Mahershala [Ali], two incredible actors, two actors I had always dreamed of working with. It was great. We just had a blast.”

With his iconic 1984 movie “Footloose” about to turn 40, Bacon said, “Hard to believe, hard to believe — that’s what happens.”

After the SAG-AFTRA strike, Kevin paid homage to his dance sequence in the film, dancing once again to Kenny Loggins’ theme song and posting it on social media. He shared, “People love that dance, they love this movie, they love the song.”