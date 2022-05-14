Kevin Bacon Warmly Remembers 'Tremors' Co-Star Fred Ward

Universal

After it was announced that actor Fred Ward had died at 79, one of his most famous co-stars is speaking out in his memory — and doing it with warmth and humor.

Kevin Bacon, 63, was famously paired with Ward in the fan-fave monster-worm action movie "Tremors in 1990. Taking to Twitter, he posted, "So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner."

Getting more sentimental, Bacon went on, "I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred."

Ward name his surviving son — Django Ward — after Reinhardt, a Belgian-born Romani-French jazz guitarist of the '30s, '40s and early '50s.

"Tremors" tanked at the U.S. box office upon release, but it enjoyed positive reviews for its mix of comedy and horror, and over the years built a sizable fanbase.

The film's fandom grew so steadily that by 1996 a sequel was shot that featured Ward, though Bacon passed. Neither appeared in the 2003 SyFy series or in the next five sequels, but in 2018, a full pilot for a TV reboot was filmed with Bacon, but it failed to go to series.