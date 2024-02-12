“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen, 49, and Marcus Jordan, 33, have reportedly called quits after more than a year together.

A source confirmed the split to People magazine.

Breakup rumors started swirling after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Larsa also cleaned up her Instagram, removing all photos of Marcus.

To fuel more rumors, Larsa asked her Instagram followers on her Instagram Story, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

Just months ago, "Extra" spoke with Larsa at BravoCon, where she addressed engagement rumors. She commented, "I do not have wedding plans. I feel like it's in the works.”

When asked if everyone was jumping the gun, she said, “I don't know if they're jumping the gun. I think you know it’s in the works.”

In 2022, Larsa and Marcus were the subject of romance rumors, but she insisted they were just “friends.”

In October of that year, she told People magazine at BravoCon, “We're friends. We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends."

Months later, they confirmed their romance with a kiss in Miami Beach.

In 2019, they met through mutual friends.

Aside from their 16-year difference, their romance was a topic of conversation since her ex is Scottie Pippen, who was Marcus’ father Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teammate in the 90s.