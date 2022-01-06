Scottie Pippen & Wife Larsa Finalize Divorce 3 Years After Split

Getty

It’s officially over between Scottie Pippen, 56, and Larsa Pippen, 47, Us Weekly reports.

Larsa filed for divorce in November 2018 after more than 20 years of marriage, and now the magazine reports it was finalized in December.

Attorney David J. Glass told Us Weekly, “I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing [on] successfully coparenting their remaining minor children.”

Scottie and Larsa wed in 1997 and first announced their split in 2016. At one point they reconciled, but it didn’t last.

The exes have four children: Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 14.