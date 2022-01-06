January 06, 2022
Scottie Pippen & Wife Larsa Finalize Divorce 3 Years After Split
It’s officially over between Scottie Pippen, 56, and Larsa Pippen, 47, Us Weekly reports.
Larsa filed for divorce in November 2018 after more than 20 years of marriage, and now the magazine reports it was finalized in December.
Attorney David J. Glass told Us Weekly, “I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing [on] successfully coparenting their remaining minor children.”
Scottie and Larsa wed in 1997 and first announced their split in 2016. At one point they reconciled, but it didn’t last.
The exes have four children: Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 14.
In 2019, Larsa opened up about co-parenting with Scottie. She told Us Weekly, “[We] are really best friends. Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important… We are obsessed with our kids. Scottie and I are both the same in a lot of ways. Family always comes first.”