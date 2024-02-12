Getty Images

Usher, 45, and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea, 40, had tongues wagging after they obtained a marriage license just days before the Super Bowl.

Now, there are rumors they did tie the knot.

Sources tell Page Six that Usher and Jennifer wed at an undisclosed location following his epic Super Bowl halftime show.

Courtesy of BFA.com / Marc Patrick

Photos show the couple wearing wedding-white as they arrive to the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale Las Vegas.

Page Six reports producer Bryan-Michael Cox declared, “Congrats to the newlyweds in the building!” as they walked in, adding, “One time for everybody here… let’s go!”

Goicoechea wore a white, off-the-shoulder pantsuit, white gloves, and sunglasses to the party, while Usher looked sharp in a deconstructed tuxedo and white fur coat with writing in black letters.

Page Six reveals Usher’s mom Jonnetta Patton and brother J.Lack were in attendance, as well as stars including Janelle Monáe, Queen Latifah, Jermaine Dupri and L.A. Reid.

Usher and Goicoechea started dating in 2018. They are the parents of daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2.

The Grammy winner is also the father of sons Usher “Cinco” Raymond V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15,from his 2007-2009 marriage to Tameka Foster.

Usher was also married to Grace Miguel from 2015-2018.

When it came to his Super Bowl performance, Usher showed why he's one of the hardest-working people in showbiz during his chaotic, dazzling Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, offering live vocals, Alicia Keys, some fancy footwork on roller skates... and plenty of sweat!

The entertainer served up soul with a hefty dose of Las Vegas glam and there were many eye-popping moments, including when the hitmaker was framed in blue feathers, when he triumphantly proclaimed, "They said I wouldn't be here today," and the moment his duet partner Alicia Keys, 43, was revealed at a red piano clad in a sparkly red suit, a long, flowing red cape blowing behind her.

But the biggest "wow!" moment had to be when Usher popped out on roller skates, continuing to sing live while executing tricks.

An Usher performance wouldn't be complete without a spotlight on his legendary physique, which he showed off when he went shirtless, crooning on a giant clock.