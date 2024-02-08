Celebrity News February 08, 2024
Mark Ruffalo Reacts to ‘Crazy’ Walk of Fame Star Honor (Exclusive)
On Thursday, Mark Ruffalo was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
“Extra” chatted with Mark, who reflected on what the recognition meant to him and how far he has come on his journey.
Calling the moment “crazy,” Mark shared, “Just to be here today with my family and everything that’s happened… all the years, the ups and the downs… then to come back here where I started, that’s crazy.”
He added, “That’s like movie story stuff.”
Ruffalo remained dedicated to his craft, despite the odds stacked against him, like living in his car. He said, “I just had nowhere to go, you know, this is my only path forward… Someone said, ‘You should burn your bridges behind you so you can never turn back,’ but my bridges just literally caved in behind me.”
Mark followed some sound advice from a karate teacher, who told him, “Courage conquers all.”
Mark also discussed his film “Poor Things,” saying, “I’ve never done anything like that… The whole name of this game is to just keep moving… keep changing people’s expectations… keep, like, growing outside of what people think you can do, and that movie did it.”