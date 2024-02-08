Mark Ruffalo Reacts to ‘Crazy’ Walk of Fame Star Honor (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, Mark Ruffalo was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Extra” chatted with Mark, who reflected on what the recognition meant to him and how far he has come on his journey.

Calling the moment “crazy,” Mark shared, “Just to be here today with my family and everything that’s happened… all the years, the ups and the downs… then to come back here where I started, that’s crazy.”

He added, “That’s like movie story stuff.”

Ruffalo remained dedicated to his craft, despite the odds stacked against him, like living in his car. He said, “I just had nowhere to go, you know, this is my only path forward… Someone said, ‘You should burn your bridges behind you so you can never turn back,’ but my bridges just literally caved in behind me.”

Mark followed some sound advice from a karate teacher, who told him, “Courage conquers all.”