Timothée Chalamet & Austin Butler on Epic ‘Dune 2’ Fight Scene (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler are dishing on “Dune: Part Two.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Timothée and Austin, who said they are “excited” for fans to see the movie.

Butler commented, “I was the most massive fan of the first film and the idea of being a part of this ‘Dune: Part Two’ is so exciting.”

“And I can't wait for everybody to see particularly what [Timothée] did in this film. It's so cool to see the evolution of Paul, and he really brought it… It's incredible,” Austin noted.

Timothée pointed out about the sequel, “I feel like this is the... main course that, as [director] Denis [Villeneuve] says, the first film was the appetizer and equally — perhaps even more so — I can't wait for people to see Austin in this. He's completely unrecognizable. He's terrifying… Brought it 100%. Did an incredible job.”

In the film, Austin sports a ghost-white, bald head and no eyebrows. He noted, “It was so much fun when you don't have any of the parameters that you would usually have with a character and there's so much possibility. It was just a blast.”

He told us it took him “three hours” to transform into his character each time.

The guys also dished on an epic fight scene and how they prepared for it. Chalamet commented, “Worked with, you know, an amazing trainer named David Kingsbury that I worked on this film ‘The King’ years before that similarly had pretty intense battle sequences and I felt probably safe and in his hands, you know, in our training… We worked together a lot in Los Angeles and the lead-up to the film, and it wasn't so much about the visual or how it looked, but simply from a strength perspective, it was definitely warranted.”

Of the preparation, Austin chimed in, “We hadn't met and we were in Los Angeles and we individually were training in kali, which is Filipino stick fighting, and so we did a lot of individual training, and then when we got to Budapest, then it was, you know, getting together with the stunt team… We had a lot of time individually and then when on the first day that we met, we said hello and then immediately got into the fight, and so we knew that we were going to want to not leave anything unsaid… We just gave it everything that we had.”

Timothée also shared more about his revelation that Zendaya once helped him set up his “bare” NYC apartment!

He said, “It was the first time I could live relatively comfortably. I had a nice, big apartment in New York with nothing in it. We went to Bed Bath & Beyond and go get all this stuff… Then we watched ‘Bombshell.’”