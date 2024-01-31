Getty

Demi Moore is speaking out about ex-husband Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis.

The family first revealed Bruce, 68, was suffering from aphasia in 2022, and shared that his condition had worsened to frontotemporal dementia by 2023.

Moore, who was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000, has been part of Willis’ support system, alongside their daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, as well as Bruce’s wife Emma Heming and their daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

During an interview with "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, she shared, "I think given the givens, he’s doing very well."

Adding, "What I’ll share is what I say to my children, which is, it’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold on to what isn’t, but what is. Because there’s great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

Demi was also a guest on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” on Tuesday, and he asked, “What message do you have for people out there who have family members who have dementia? Who are maybe caring for them or in their lives?”

As she tells her own children, Demi said, “I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they’re at.”

The 61-year-old continued, “When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they’re not.”

Weeks ago, a source gave Us Weekly an update on the “Die Hard” star’s condition.

“Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there are many more bad days than good,” an insider said, adding, “This experience has brought the whole family even closer together. No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him.”