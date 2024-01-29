Demi Moore & Molly Ringwald Joke About ‘Brat Pack’ Rivalry (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Demi Moore is making her TV return alongside fellow 1980s “Brat Pack” star — and sometimes rival — Molly Ringwald.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the actresses to talk about their first project together: Ryan Murphy’s “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.”

Did they know each other going into the project? Molly revealed, “We didn't really know each other. But I always admired Demi,” and Moore agreed, saying, “And same… I mean, we share a manager.”

Molly continued, “And we share a lot of similar experiences because we were coming out at the same time.” She added with a laugh, “I lost a lot of parts to this lady.”

The all-star “Feud” cast is loaded with a powerhouse of Hollywood titans, including, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart and Tom Hollander as Truman Capote.

The story is about a feud that erupted between the legendary writer and a group of New York socialites he called “Swans” when he wrote a damaging exposé that made their private lives very public.

Molly plays Johnny Carson’s second wife Joanne, while Demi plays model Ann Woodward.

Demi said she joined the project based on the “incredible talent that was already signed on” and because she’s wanted to work with “Ryan for years and years.”

Ringwald said even though she didn’t feel she looked the part, she told Ryan, “Yeah, I'm in.”

Molly shared of her character, “Once Joanne divorced Johnny Carson, she was no longer part of the Hollywood elite. And then, of course, Truman did what he did and he was ousted. So, they were kind of like outcasts together.”