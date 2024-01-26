‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Alexa & Brennon Lemieux Expecting First Child

Instagram

A “Love Is Blind” baby is on the way!

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, from Season 3, are expecting their first child, they told People magazine, along with posting this cute announcement on Instagram.

Alexa, who is due this summer, shared, "We wanted this to happen and so we're just grateful to be here. It's been such a big part of my life [and] I'm the worst secret-keeper... so I'm ready for it to be out there!"

The 29-year-old continued, "I just love looking in the mirror, because I remember not being pregnant and looking in the mirror and [thinking], 'Oh, I just can't wait for something to be there. Now there is, and I'm like, I love it! I just lay my hands on my stomach and just rub it all the time. I'm obsessed."

Brennon, 33, reflected on the unique way they met, saying, "Everybody always says the same thing... which is when you least expect something to happen, it will happen. That was the case meeting each other. I had stopped dating, seeing people. She had stopped, and we just met on a show, so it was by happenstance. And the same thing with this, which is you don't really expect anything to happen and it happened. So, it's always good."

They have been keeping the news under wraps since November, after a year and a half of trying to get pregnant.

Alexa said, “I went through some fertility treatments, and nothing worked. I was really nervous that maybe we're never going to be able to have kids."

She shared, “I was put on this earth to be a mom… that’s all I ever wanted to be.”

The reality star recalled it was “a very down time for me,” saying she felt “broken.” Brennon, however, assured her “I love you no matter what.”

The couple was considering IVF when they conceived naturally.

Brennon shared, "It was a long journey and we've been trying for so long... there's so many emotions the entire time. I try to stay levelheaded on a lot of stuff, so I was like, 'Let's wait, let's get an official opinion to actually confirm we're pregnant.'"

From there, Alexa faced first trimester exhaustion. She told People, “I was exhausted, I mean, sleeping probably 20 hours a day.”

Then she was hit with illness, “I also got pneumonia during it. Between pneumonia and being sick and pregnancy sickness, it was a lot."

Now, it is "nausea all the time and a lot of heartburn” and she’s taking it “day by day,” but excited to show off her bump in “form-fitting things” and “new styles.”

She said, “I'm so grateful to be pregnant. Even when I'm throwing up, I'm like, 'I wanted this. This is amazing. I'm so happy to be here.' I just kind of roll with the punches. And I think it's because it's just been such a long journey to get here that I'm so appreciative of having symptoms and going through it.”

They are so excited to meet their little one… and someday share their love story.

Alexa said, I'm so excited for one day when our child's like, 'How did you guys meet?' It's like, 'Do you have 10 hours? Sit down, let's watch a few episodes.'"

Brennon agreed, "It would be really funny if that happened. I'd laugh!"

They have not revealed the gender just yet, but plan to tell their families in the coming weeks.

Back in November 2022, Alexa and Brennon spoke with "Extra" about possibly starting a family.