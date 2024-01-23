‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Marshall Glaze Engaged to Chay Barnes

Courtesy of Netflix

“Love Is Blind” alum Marshall Glaze has a big secret to share!

On Tuesday, Glaze announced his engagement to girlfriend Chay Barnes.

Along with some engagement photos, he wrote on Instagram, “The journey to ‘Happily Ever After’ started on 12.23.23 ❤️💍.”

The pair took the photos in Seattle.

Marshall also shared a video of the proposal. He wrote, “Such a special day 🥹 She had NO idea. GOTCHA! Special shoutout to @irina_solo & @solo___co for helping execute the vision for my proposal ❤️ LIB castmate coming in the clutch!”

The video also featured their family and friends, who were able to witness the proposal.

Marshall and Chay found love after his stint on “Love Is Blind.”

During the “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” episode in September, he revealed that they had been dating for nearly a year.

He gushed, “Chay is the perfect woman for me. She’s the yin to my yang. Opposites attract. She’s quite literally my opposite and we mesh so well. That’s what I love the most about her.”

On the fourth season of “Love Is Blind,” he popped the question to Jackie Bonds, but they eventually called off the engagement.