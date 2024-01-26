Celebrity News January 26, 2024
Lisa Vanderpump Teases ‘Honesty’ & ‘Remorse’ on ‘Pump Rules’ Season 11 (Exclusive)
Lisa Vanderpump is promising a very “different” Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” on the latest episode of “Extra: The Podcast.” Listen here!
“Extra” chatted with Lisa at the premiere party and dished on what to expect.
“Last season, there was a lot of duplicity. This season has a lot of honesty, remorse, a lot of sadness, but it's also sparky and it's a fast ride,” she said.
The star also spoke about trying to be the facilitator of cohesion after Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s Scandoval drama, saying, “I think I had to be… It was everywhere. It sort of ran like a virus through the world… But I’m always there to shine a positive light, but a real light, and that isn’t always easy.”
Lisa went on to gush about seeing Ariana’s amazing comeback. “I love a comeback… The best revenge is living your best life.”
“Vanderpump Rules” returns January 30 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
To hear the full interview, you can also download this week’s “Extra: The Podcast” on the Audacy app and everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.