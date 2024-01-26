Getty Images

Bradley Cooper, 49, and Gigi Hadid, 28, aren’t afraid to show a little PDA.

The stars were spotted holding hands on a stroll in London. Page Six has the pics here.

The “Maestro” star was bundled up for the outing, wearing camo pants, a black coat, blue checkered winter hat, Nike high tops and sunglasses, while the model wore tan pants, a brown bomber jacket and shades. Gigi had her hair pulled back in a braided ponytail.

During the walk they chatted and smiled, and at one point Hadid even put her hand on Cooper’s waist.

The sighting came two days after they caught a flight out of NYC together.

The A-listers appear to be going strong, and Hadid has even met his mom Gloria Campano on more than one occasion. Gigi and Gloria were seen together at Hadid’s Guest in Residence store in NYC back in November, and the women had dinner with Bradley after the Globes earlier this month.

Bradley and Gigi were first linked in October, a soon after a Page Six source claimed, “Their relationship is on steroids,” adding, “It’s getting serious very quickly. They are together every day.”

The insider added that the actor finds the model “intellectually interesting,” and said of their possible future, “Bradley is getting older. At some point he might say, ‘I like getting up and seeing her face, and having a cup of coffee with her.'”

A source also told The Messenger of the early days of their romance, “Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out… He pursued her and she was definitely interested and excited."

The insider added, “They have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry.”