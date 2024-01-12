Bradley Cooper Says His Mom Was ‘Amazing’ Golden Globes Date (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Bradley Cooper was honored with the Icon Award at the 2024 National Board of Review Awards Gala in NYC. He spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about putting “Maestro” out and hoping people would connect with it.

He also gushed about having his mom, Gloria Campano, as his date at the Golden Globes, saying, “She was amazing, it was the best. I love going to those things with her, because we just sit there, we can’t believe it.”

Reflecting on releasing “Maestro,” he said, “It feels vulnerable. It was more vulnerable than I thought it would be… you hope people can connect to it.”

Back in November, Mona spoke with Bradley and his co-star Carey Mulligan about “Maestro” at the Gotham Awards.

At the time, he shared, it was a “tremendous honor” to bring Leonard Bernstein’s story to life, adding, “We knew how difficult it would be to do right by them, so we took the time and put the effort and we surrounded ourselves with wonderful artists that were all filled with love and dedication to the story.”