Theresa Caputo on Why Her Medium Work Can Be Draining (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Long Island Medium” star Theresa Caputo is dishing on her new Lifetime series “Theresa Caputo: Raising Sprits.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke to Theresa, who shared how her work can sometimes be draining.

Even though she feels like she was “born to do this,” Theresa explained, “I mean, every job is draining, right? Everyone’s tired after a long day’s work, but sometimes I carry the emotions with me. Sometimes, the souls stay with me for a little bit so it can be very draining.”

As for her new show, Theresa teased, “We got a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff, a lot of behind-the-scenes of me getting ready. It’s like really on a day-to-day basis, besides me just talking to the dead.”

Caputo has never been afraid to show her private life publicly. Her 2018 divorce from ex Larry played out on “Long Island Medium.”

She is currently single!

When Billy opened up about his late dad’s death, Theresa commented, “That’s the thing that I love what I do. I validate for people or the souls of the departed validate for people that what they sense and feel is real.”