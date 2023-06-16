Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Theresa Caputo’s son Larry Jr. is a married man!

The 32-year-old wed longtime girlfriend Leah Munch in Lake Como, Italy, on Saturday.

Theresa, the Long Island Medium, shared a photo from the celebration on Instagram, writing, “And this HAPPENED 🥂🤍🤍We are over the moon excited for Larry and Leah on their wedding #lakecomowedding.”

She also opened up to People magazine, revealing, “It was so emotional. He's my son. And I think because of what I do, I see that a lot of people don't have family, and Larry and Leah, they wanted it to be all about family. To watch it happen and unfold was just absolutely incredible. Wow.”

Larry Jr. and Leah said “I do” at Villa Pizzo, where the bride wore an Oscar de la Renta gown. The couple exchanged personal vows for the ceremony, and Larry even spoke in Italian while sharing his.

“It was stunning,” Theresa said. “It was literally magical the entire weekend.”

The festive three day affair included a welcome dinner, ceremony, cocktail hour, seated dinner with pasta and grilled fish, followed by desserts like gelato, cannoli’s and what Caputo described as a “huge” wedding cake.

Theresa opened up about Larry and Leah’s relationship, telling the magazine, “Larry and Leah have been together for 14 years since their freshman year of college. And to see them finally be, at this point, where they want to get married, they want to start a family. Every parent's dream is to see their children be happy, and to find that person that they want to spend the rest of their life with.”

Caputo also gushed over her daughter-in-law, “I feel like she's been my daughter for all these years. We've always been so close and have a great relationship. And her mom and her brothers, we're just literally one big family.”

The couple’s big day happened to be Theresa’s birthday, and the couple treated her to a special birthday brunch the morning after the wedding.

“They had this amazing cake made,” she said. “It was all the things that I love. One tier was Louis Vuitton, another Gucci and Giorgio Armani. And then they had a picture of myself on it."

She added, “It was so sweet. My son gave a beautiful speech honoring my birthday. Because I was like, 'This is your wedding. This is your weekend, forget that it's my birthday.' And I actually forgot that it was my birthday until everyone started texting me!”