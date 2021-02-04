Theresa Caputo Talks Emotional Season of ‘Long Island Medium’ and Reveals She’s Dating Someone

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Theresa Caputo is opening up to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about the emotional new season of “Long Island Medium” and her dating life!

Caputo is doing remote readings during the pandemic, and still connecting loved ones with those who have passed. “You’ll see on this season the readings are so emotional… My favorite, especially of this season, was a family that all had COVID and only one didn’t make it… and they came through validating. Yeah, that one was tough.”

There are some star readings, too, with celebrities like Rosario Dawson, Carmen Electra, and Meghan Trainor. “There was someone in the room that didn’t expect to get read and received some life-changing messages,” Theresa said.

Caputo is going through her own personal life changes after her painful divorce. She revealed to Billy, “I’m dating, I’m dating,” telling him, “I am in an exclusive relationship… It’s very different from when I originally started dating, oh my God, over 30 years ago.” Smiling, she added, “It’s very different.”

Billy asked how, and she told him, “That’s it… I live a very public life. People don’t want to live a public life. They want their privacy and I have to respect that.”