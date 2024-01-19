Getty Images

Taylor Swift was spotted in New York on Thursday, ahead of Travis Kelce’s upcoming Kansas City Chiefs game in Buffalo this weekend.

Swift was bundled up in a cashmere maxi dress, cozy trench coat, and leather boots as she carried a suede bag on her way into Electric Ladies Studios.

Taylor’s next stop could be Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, this Sunday, as the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills.

If so, she’s prepared for those freezing temps! The singer is now the proud owner of a custom puffer jacket made to look like Travis’ jersey.

The jacket was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Getty Images