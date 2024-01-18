Jane Seymour Is Having ‘Passionate’ Sex at 72 with BF John Zambetti

Getty Images

Actress Jane Seymour went public with boyfriend John Zambetti only a few months ago, but she’s already ready to dish on their sex life together!

In an essay for Cosmopolitan’s “Sex After 60” issue, Seymour revealed, “Sex right now is more wonderful and passionate than anything I ever remember because it is built on trust, love and experience."

While she’s been married four times before, getting hot and heavy is different with John.

The 72-year-old noted, “I now know myself and my body, and John has had his own experiences in his life — it’s not like when you’re younger. I suppose among younger generations, people have sex first and then say, 'Oh, by the way, hello. How do you do?' "

Jane’s views on sex has changed as she lives her life. Jane explained, “The older I get, the more sex is built on emotional intimacy, on having shared the ups and downs of life with someone — our feelings, our joys, our sadness, our mutual passions, and desire."

Seymour stressed the importance of intimacy being “self-serving.” She elaborated, “I’ve spoken with friends whose spouses have passed away and whose doctors have said, 'Now it’s time for you to learn to be intimate with yourself.’ Sure, loving touch changes according to what abilities you have physically as you age, but it’s certainly not something you give up just because you’re a certain age."

Jane wants to smash the stigma that sex ends after 60. She pointed out, “At the end of the day, everyone is looking for something that puts blood into a certain area. When you can figure that out, you’re going to be a happy camper.”

She admitted, “The crazy thing is, right now, I feel like I’m both experienced and 16 years old. I truly feel sex and intimacy is better at my age than it ever was before. I actually mean that. And it took being single after my marriages to learn that I don’t have to disappear for sex and romance to click.”

In October, Jane gushed on Instagram that she’s “never been happier” while sharing a pic of herself with John.