Jane Seymour, 72, and John Zambetti are putting their love on display!

The couple just went Instagram official on Jane’s account, and the actress wrote, “I’ve never been happier. 🥰”

In the cozy photo, taken in front of sweeping views, John wears a black jacket and pants with a white shirt, while Jane stuns in a gold knee-length gown.

Seymour’s friends celebrated the couple in the comments. Lindsay Lohan dropped a heart-eye emoji in the comments and Linda Thompson wrote, “Lovely couple! And you are so richly deserving of every happiness! Love you!! 💜🥰”

The “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star previously dated producer David Green, and a follower asked about him in the comments.

Jane explained, “We decided we were better as friends 🙂.”

Back in April, Seymour told the U.K. newspaper The Times that David had proposed during their nine-year relationship. She turned him down, telling the paper it “would be the most horrible thing in the world.”

Seymour has been married and divorced four times and told Green, “I would never put a number on his name.”

Meanwhile, Zambetti also posted a photo of the couple at the U2 show in Las Vegas. He wrote in the caption, “With Jane on red carpet at the U2 concert at The Sphere, Las Vegas last night.”