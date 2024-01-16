Theo James & Ruth Kearney Secretly Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

Theo James and his wife Ruth Kearney are now parents of two!

At Sunday’s 2023 Emmy ceremony, James announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy.

He told KTLA5, “We have a 4-month-old. We’re in the thick of it. We have a daughter and then a 4-month-old son.”

At the Emmys, Theo was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role on “The White Lotus.” The award was won by “Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen.

News broke that Theo and Ruth were expecting in June.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “They are both wildly excited to be parents again.”

In April, Kearney shared photos on Instagram from a Palm Springs vacation with James that hinted at a pregnancy. One snap of the Irish actress in a yellow slip dress showed off her growing baby bump.

In 2022, James opened up about how becoming a parent has changed his life.

He told InStyle, “It definitely changes you in an amazing way. It’s discombobulating at first. Especially with your first child because your whole life changes, but ultimately it makes you — definitely for me, at least — a much more solid person.”

He also shared how having kids shifted his priorities in a way that eased his overall stress.

“Obsessiveness, worrying about X or Y — it does calm that kind of outlook on life because it makes you realize that certain things are a bit more important.”