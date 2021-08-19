Report: Theo James & Ruth Kearney Welcome First Child

Splash News

It looks like Theo James is a dad for the first time!

A source told E! News that James and his actress wife Ruth Kearney welcomed their first child.

The baby’s gender and name are unknown.

Theo was last spotted in New York City, where he is currently shooting the new HBO series “The Time Traveler’s Wife.”

Theo and Ruth have chosen to keep their romance off the radar, so it’s no surprise that they never made a public baby announcement.