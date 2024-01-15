Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Fuel Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Are singer Dua Lipa, 28, and actor Callum Turner, 33, dating?

On Saturday, the two were seen having dinner together in L.A. at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica.

They were also photographed leaving together.

Backgrid

The sighting came just days after they sparked dating rumors at the after-party for his film “Masters of the Air.”

In a video posted by TMZ, Dua was seen slow dancing with someone who resembled Callum at Avra in Beverly Hills.

After the after-party, Callum remained tight-lipped when asked if he was dating Dua, who recently called it quits with director Romain Gavras.

A source told Us Weekly, “They’ve only been dating for a little while... The chemistry is there.”

Along with saying they have an “amazing connection,” the insider noted that Turner “makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go.” They added, “It’s too soon to see if there’s any long-term potential between Dua and Callum,” but, “They’re definitely into each other.”

According to the source, the two have “some mutual friends in common who think they make a great couple.”

On Sunday, Dua went solo at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Dua and Caroline Ailin dished on their “Barbie” hit “Dance the Night.”

The song was featured in a major dance scene with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.