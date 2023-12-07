Dua Lipa Teases More ‘Psychedelic’ & ‘Organic’ New Album (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Dua Lipa chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour on the red carpet for The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment event.

She spoke about the importance of the event and feeling energized by all the incredible women in attendance. “It's so amazing… I'm very touched and honored to be here. I feel very excited. I feel very energized. I feel like I'm looking around, just this carpet alone, and just feeling so full of life and excitement.”

Lipa continued, “What an incredible initiative to be able to be here to help present over a million dollars in university scholarships for young women, high school seniors all across L.A. that are part of The Hollywood Reporter’s mentorship program. I'm just so happy.”

Dua also reacted to rumors that “Dance the Night Away” was her last disco-inspired song. “It's not necessarily a rumor. I think sonically, I'm doing a bit of a departure from that for my new album… It's more psychedelic and dancy and a lot more organic sounds that I think I was really inspired by from being on tour for so long; I wanted to have that energy a lot in my new album, so that's where that's where I'm heading.”

Her new song “Houdini” is already blowing up, and she reacted, “I'm so thrilled. We're only just getting started.”

She also dished on plans to spend the holidays with her family in London!