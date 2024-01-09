Getty Images

On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel came out swinging at Aaron Rodgers on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Last week, Aaron appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he suggested Jimmy was on a list of alleged associates of dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that some thought would be released in a new document dump pertaining to a defamation suit by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against convicted Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Jimmy immediately responded by threatening to sue Aaron.

In his seven-minute monologue on his show, Kimmel said, “When you hear a guy who won a Super Bowl and did all the State Farm commercials say something like this, a lot of people believe it. A lot of delusional people honestly believe I am meeting up with Tom Hanks and Oprah at Shakey's once a week to eat pizza and drink the blood of children. And I know this because I hear from these people often, my wife hears from them. My kids hear from them. My poor mailman hears from these people. And now we’re hearing from lots more of them thanks to Aaron Rodgers.”

Kimmel shared his thoughts on why Aaron brought up his name, saying, “Either he actually believes my name was going to be on Epstein's list, which is insane, or the more likely scenario is he doesn't actually believe that, he just said it because he's mad at me for making fun of his top knot and his lies about being vaccinated.”

Though his name wasn’t on the list, Jimmy said the damage had already been done.

Along with calling the NFL quarterback “Karen Rodgers” and a “hamster-brained man,” Jimmy joked, “Aaron got two As on his report card, and they were both in the word 'Aaron.'"

Kimmel emphasized that Rodgers is “too arrogant to know how ignorant he is,” adding, “I've spent years doing sports. I've seen guys like him before. Aaron Rodgers has a very high opinion of himself. Because he has success on the football field, he believes himself to be an extraordinary human being. He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he's smarter than everyone else.”

He went on, “The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him. We learned during COVID that somehow he knows more about science than scientists. A guy who went to community college, then got into Cal on a football scholarship, and didn't graduate. Someone who never spent a minute studying the human body, is an expert in the field of immunology."

Jimmy also challenged Aaron to apologize, saying, “When I do get something wrong, which happens on rare occasions, you know what I do? I apologize. Which is what Aaron Rodgers should do, which is what a decent person would do. But I bet he won’t. If he does, you know what I’ll do? I’ll accept his apology and move on. But he probably won’t do that. My guess is he won’t apologize.”

On Tuesday, Aaron insisted that his words were twisted and he never actually said he thought Jimmy was on that list.

On “The Pat McAfee Show,” Aaron said, “I’m glad that Jimmy is not on the list, I really am, I don’t think he’s the P-word. I think it’s impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off a prompter… I wish him the best. Again, I don’t give a sh*t what he says about me, but as long as he understands what I actually said, that I’m not accusing him of being on a list, I’m all for moving forward.