Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers for Jeffrey Epstein List Claim

Getty Images

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ war of words has reaching a boiling point.

Earlier this week, Aaron appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he suggested Jimmy was on the “list” of alleged associates of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Rodgers claimed, “That's supposed to be coming out soon. A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn't come out."

Kimmel fired back on X, formerly known as Twitter, “For the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality."

Kimmel threatened to take legal action against Rodgers, writing, “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12."

McAfee said on his show Wednesday, “I can see exactly why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position. But I think Aaron was just trying to talk sh*t."

There’s no love lost between these Kimmel and Rodgers. Aaron has never appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” but Jimmy has mocked Aaron on the show for his fascination with the Epstein list.

In March, Jimmy showed a clip of Aaron talking about the client list on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Jimmy commented, “It might be a good time to revisit that concussion protocol, Aaron.”

It looks like their beef started in 2021 after Rodgers pushed back on COVID protocols.