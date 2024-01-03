Sienna Miller & Oli Green Welcome Baby Girl (Report)

Getty Images

Sienna Miller, 42, is a mom of two!

The DailyMail.com reports the actress and boyfriend Oli Green, 27, have welcomed a baby girl, after they were photographed with an infant in a baby carrier.

Miller flashed a smile as she took a stroll in West London with Green their new addition.

The star recently opened up to Vogue, confirming she was having a girl and saying of her pregnancy, “I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby… to show I’m in on the joke.”

She also dished on turning heads in a belly baring Schiaparelli look at Vogue World in London back in September.

“I was nervous about the idea of it, but once I had it on, everything else felt boring. I was like, I’ll have that photo for the rest of my baby’s life. It’s kind of fascinating to fight your own prejudice against yourself. I’m constantly doing that.”

Getty Images

Back in 2022, she revealed to Elle UK that she was interested in expanding her family and had frozen her eggs.

She said “biology is incredibly cruel on women,” explaining, “I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."