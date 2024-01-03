Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson is shedding light on how she slimmed down in a new exclusive interview with People magazine.

The singer recently moved to New York City with her daughter River, 9, and son Remington, 7, telling People, “I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start.”

Dishing on their active lifestyle, she said, “We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum.”

Always being on the go has contributed to Kelly’s weight loss. She explained, “Walking in the city is quite the workout. And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

As for what she’s eating these days, Kelly said, “I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Clarkson, who finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022, shared her excitement over Season 5 of her talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”