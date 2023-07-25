‘Sister Wives’ Star Tony Padron Has Lost Nearly 100 Lbs. — Before & After Pics

Instagram

“Sister Wives” star Antonio “Tony” Padron, husband of Mykelti Brown, is opening up about his weight loss journey.

Tony is down nearly 100 lbs. — from 320 lbs. to 226 lbs. — and opened up on Instagram about how he did it.

The reality star, 28, explained, “Long term consistency is the only way to true weight loss. I remember at the beginning actually being worried and anxious about weighing myself. Worried that I wouldn’t see any budge in weight difference. Worried that I would see too much progress and stop my new habits. I logged every time I stepped on the scale and made a graph of it. Its not a dramatic drop. Just a gradual slope downwards.”

He added, “Through making these long term habits I’ve been able to sustain a healthier lifestyle. Taking the right supplements and keeping that gym life.”

Tony previously shared, “For a long while now I have been very heavy and avocado-like. But I’ve made some changes and I’m getting closer and closer to a nicer shape. The key, I think, is longevity and consistency.”

Earlier this month, Mykelti also talked about making a “major shift.”

Sharing before-and-after photos, the 27-year-old wrote, “@tonychessnut and I have gone through a major life shift. It was time to get healthy. We wanted something sustainable not just quick weight loss, but something that would last and keep us healthy in the long term. It’s been a great journey that we’re still working on every day to keep our bodies moving in the right direction. We’ve learned it’s all about consistency, not focusing on the short term goal, but the long term goals. Results like Tony and I have had come with longevity not trying something just for a month or so.”