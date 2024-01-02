Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A year after his January 1, 2023, near-fatal snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner returned to thank the medical heroes that helped save his life.

Jeremy has made a remarkable recovery after suffering blunt trauma to his chest, orthopedic injuries and more than 30 broken bones.

The Avengers star paid a visit to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno on Friday where he showed his profound gratitude to staff after spending weeks there earlier in the year.

Video shared by local station KRNV shows Renner shaking hands with the staff and posing for pictures. See it here.

He also shared a photo on Instagram of himself posing in a Rennervations Foundation firetruck with the message, “Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and 🍕!!!! Stopped by to see kids/superheroes , first responders , and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude #loveandtitanium.”

The actor also posted an emotional New Year’s message on his account featuring his 10-year-old daughter Ava, as he announced his new song “Wait.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alongside a photo of them hugging, he wrote, “Reason number One for my recovery is her. I asked her to “wait for me” when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home. As I got better, she got better, less afraid. There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends…. With gratitude always , thank you all for your love and support this last full year. I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer 🙏🏼.”