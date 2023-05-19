Getty Images

Jeremy Renner is making some serious progress since his horrific snowplow accident.

In January, Jeremy suffered blunt trauma to his chest and orthopedic injuries after being run over by the machine.

On Friday, the Marvel star posted a video on Instagram Stories as he hit the Boost Microgravity Treadmill for a light jog.

Instagram

Renner wrote alongside the clip, "First attempt at a light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia,” adding, "Pain is progress for me," with a smiling emoji.

In the video, Jeremy says, "It's a new activity's right? It's a new movement that I'm not used to... Walking and jogging are very different muscle groups."

The 52-year-old adds, "The leg's still broken, thank goodness for the titanium.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Jeremy last month, as he made his return to the red carpet for the premiere of his new Disney + show "Rennervations.”

Renner, who walked with a cane, explained why it was important to be there, “It was part of a goal to set for my recovery. There’s milestones in my recovery, from taking my next breath to taking my next step. Now I am upright and walking a bit, as much as I possibly can, and I wanted to do that for the show.”

He later added of his journey, “I had a lot of support. There is a lot of people who kept me alive and not die on the first of this year… I took it from there to then continue to live.”