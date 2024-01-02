Getty Images

Ian Ziering is opening up to fans following reports he was attacked by bikers in L.A. on New Year’s Eve.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, who was with his 12-year-old daughter Mia at the time, explained on Instagram, “Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

Ziering said he and his daughter were “completely unscathed.” However, he admitted, “The incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.”

The 59-year-old continued, “This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

Ziering insisted, “We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure our streets are safe for everyone,” adding, “I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”

He closed by saying, “I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”

TMZ was first to report the story, along with posting video of the altercation that shows Ian getting out of his car to confront a biker. In the footage, a fight breaks out and at one point Ian takes off running while fighting off his attackers.