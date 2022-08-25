Celebrity News August 25, 2022
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 85
“Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Joe E. Tata has died at the age of 85.
On Thursday, Tata’s co-star Ian Ziering broke the sad news on Instagram. He wrote, “In the last few months we’ve lost Jessica Klein one of 90210’s most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I’m very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away.”
Ziering called Tata “an OG,” adding, “I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series. One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness. Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show. The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated. He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was. My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be.”
Ian ended his post by sending condolences to Tata’s family and friends. He wrote, “Rest in peace Joey.”
After seeing Ian’s post, “Beverly Hills, 90210” writer and producer Larry Mollin wrote, “Body blow again. Tear in the fabric of all our show lives! One of a kind! Spirit soar!”
Four years ago, Tata’s daughter Kelly revealed that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help with the medical bills.
Tata’s final acting role was on the TV show “Mystery Girls,” which also starred “90210” co-stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth. After that, his health “took a turn for the worse,” Kelly shared on his GoFundMe page.
Referencing his “90210” role as Peach Pit owner Nat, Kelly added, “Nat was a loving father figure to the kids of West Beverly High. In real life, my Dad, Joey, is honest, kind, and a truly incredible father.”
Tata appeared in 238 episodes of the iconic show, and even appeared on The CW’s reboot.
Tata also appeared on “Magnum, P.I.," "The Rockford Files," "Hill Street Blues," "Batman," and "The A-Team."