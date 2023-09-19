Emotional Shannen Doherty Gets Standing Ovation at 90s Con

Adrian Ruiz

Shannen Doherty, who is battling stage 4 cancer, wiped away tears as fans gave her a standing ovation at 90s Con in Tampa.

An emotional Shannen told the crowd, "Thank you so much. You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you."

She went on to share, “Obviously, you know I have a fight for my life that I deal with every day. I think I am really great.”

On a lighter note, Doherty poked fun at her recent split with her third husband. “My other profession is getting engaged, married, and divorced — and I'm doing that really well,” she said.

Doherty, 52, was at the convention with the “Beverly Hills, 90210” panel, alongside co-stars Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but it went into remission. She revealed in 2017 that the cancer had returned. In 2020, she learned of the stage 4 diagnosis.

In June 2023, Shannen opened up on Instagram about how the cancer had spread to her brain, confirming she’d had radiation treatment in January 2023.

Doherty posted a video along with the message, “On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain… January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

She followed up a few days later with another video, and explained, “I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me.”

The “Charmed” alum added, “Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like.”