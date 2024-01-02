AJ McLean & Wife Rochelle Are Officially Ending Their Marriage

Getty Images

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, 45, and wife Rochelle McLean, 42, announced they are officially ending their marriage.

Last year, the couple announced their separation after 11 years of marriage.

Now, in a joint statement, they shared, “As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation, we have decided to officially end our marriage.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

They continued, “It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision. Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness respect and privacy at this time.”

AJ shared the message with a crying emoji, while Rochelle included a black heart.

The exes, who share Elliott, 11, and Lyric, 6, confirmed their separation to TMZ back in March 2023. They said at the time, “Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future."

They pointed out, “The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved.”